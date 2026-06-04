THEY HAVE PROVEN THEMSELVES TO BE COWARDS WHO HAVE NO MANIFESTO EXCEPT PROPAGANDA AND DEPENDING ON FUNERALS AS POLITICAL LEVERAGE-From ECL, it has now taken them to King Mphezeni.





Lillian Mtambo clearly misses Zambia but she can’t step on the Zambian soil because she has defamed many innocent people. So, she supports anything opposition: thinking that when government changes she can be free of her lawlessness. Otherwise, the lady depends on being used as a political propagandist and her monetized socials to survive in the UK. She’s a nobody, who can’t survive in the UK without talking n0nsense about her country and the president.





JJ is infact her equals, he’s trying all his best propaganda hoping that when government changes he might come back to Zambia from his hiding. These are people in Tonse, fighting their personal battles, for their lawlessness to be cleansed.





These two are not different from their leader, Mundubile as he made it clear that part of their manifesto is releasing their friends from prison, their comrades who misappropriated public funds .





The good news though is that, this man called HH is very much around and those breaking the law remains on their own. His focus is developing Zambia and making life better for a common citizen. Those commiting crime and running overseas and start causing confusion in their home country, Zambia: they will remain benefiting from democracy and freedom of speech. Otherwise, they have at least 25 years wherever they’re hiding from.





Thank you to everyone for your attention to this very important matter. My name is Shipungu: The biggest supporter and defender of president Hakainde Hichilema. Lawlessness no longer has a place in Zambia. Zikomo fenkyu🙏



(c) Shipungu June 3, 2026