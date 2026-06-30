They wanted to kill me but killed Sakala, my driver — Magoye East Independent candidate





MAGOYE East Independent candidate Confucious Mweene has alleged that the brutal murder of his driver was actually intended for him, claiming that the assailants may have mistaken his driver’s room for his own.





Mweene identifies the deceased as 31-year-old Steven Sakala, a mechanic by profession who had travelled to Magoye East in Southern Province to assist with his campaign activities.





According to Mweene, Sakala was new to the area and had no known enemies, making it difficult to understand why anyone would target him in such a brutal manner.



He says Sakala was murdered at his residence around 00:30 hours.





“One would just speculate; was that death meant for him or somebody else? Or were they looking for me?” Mweene says.



“Because I am the owner of that residence, I am the one who lives there. Probably the person who went there was looking for me. They could not identify which room I was sleeping in.”





Mweene describes the incident as unfortunate, saying he could not think of any reason someone would want to kill Sakala.





“I don’t know why anyone would want to kill such a young man. He lives in Lusaka and is a mechanic. He has no enemies. He was new to the area and I wouldn’t think of any reason anyone would want to kill him in the brutal manner that he was killed,” he says.





“He is a new boy around there and all he does is work around me and carry out assignments that I give him.”



Earlier today, reports emerged that Sakala, the driver for the Magoye East independent candidate, was found dead after his throat was allegedly slit, causing him to bleed to death.





Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and the body of the deceased has since been deposited into the mortuary.



Police are yet to comment on the matter.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 30, 2026.