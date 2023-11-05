THEY WERE READY FOR DEALS, NOT TO GOVERN- Fred M’membe

THEY WERE READY FOR DEALS, NOT TO GOVERN

Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND – in – opposition believed that their political pedigree was superior to that of other political parties but their lack of insight and preparation in governing has shown.

Thus, any notion that Mr Hichilema’s corrupt puppet regime will transform the economy, unite the country and guarantee the safety, stability and prosperity of our people is unrealistic and should be dispelled by all.

The misguided, ignorant, arrogant and chaotic nature of this regime speaks volumes about its lack of understanding and capability to govern. They were completely unprepared to govern when they came into power. They’re inexperienced and don’t have any real leadership skills to lead the country.

They have no demonstrable ability and conviction to understand the state of our economy and social political situation, and thereafter, engineer a decent and sustainable economic and political transformation.

It’s plain and simple: Mr Hichilema and his corrupt league, where only ready to come and do deals and not to govern or later on improve the livelihoods of the poor people of this country.

This explains why they have been unable to act in a manner that fosters unity and boosts the prospects of success for the country and its people. To them, the primary purpose of their mission was to amass personal wealth. They’re a morally depraved group who draw satisfaction and pride from the pain, misery and squalor of other human beings.

Their mindset is and has always been set in pursuit of vanity. They’re not leaders but dealers who are determined to deprive the youths and women of this country of their dreams and aspirations.

No wonder, their decisions, planning and willingness to do anything for the country, starts and ends with their indecent aspirations. It’s a self- serving unrepentant bunch of losers that have no respect and regard for the poor masses of our people.

And it’s easy to read through their schemes just by looking at the motivation behind every decision and action this corrupt puppet regime has taken so far. This is a regime that acts to protect the interests of transnational corporations and imperialists at the expense of their own citizens.

And this is shown in the unpatriotic, irresponsible and corrupt way they have been tilting the country’s major policy frameworks and policies towards big capital. Mr Hichilema and his corrupt regime came to transform their own lives and to achieve this, they had to ensure that they tinker with the country’s laws, policies, regulations and procedures .

It’s the same template they’re trying to use in destroying our democracy so that they can remain in power and perpetuate theft and grand corruption.

The violation of our Constitution, abuse of the judiciary, parliament, the police and other governance institutions reinforces our belief that Mr Hichilema is fomenting the trouble and potential violence in the PF using the state to control and undermine institutions of justice and democracy in the country.

But we shouldn’t allow Mr Hichilema to undermine institutions that we have built as a country over decades of struggle and hardship.

With all this evidence, it is quickly becoming clear that we have a very serious governance and leadership problem, and we need to address this urgently and in a more determined and assertive manner.

As citizens, we have a legitimate responsibility to protect our country against Mr Hichilema’s dangerous and destructive path that threatens our very existence as a united, independent and democratic nation.

Let us all rise up and fight for our country, enough is enough!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party