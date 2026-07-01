They’ve mistreated Lungu in death, what more you, Kambwili tells Roan electorate





ROAN Constituency parliamentary candidate Chishimba Kambwili has accused the UPND government of mistreating former president Edgar Lungu, arguing that the manner in which the late leader’s affairs have been handled should serve as a warning to Zambians.





Addressing voters in Roan Constituency, Kambwili alleged that government authorities had failed to accord Lungu the respect he deserved following his death and questioned why citizens should continue supporting the ruling party.





Kambwili told the electorate that Lungu had been dead for a year and claimed that authorities had refused to bury him.



“President [Edgar Lungu] has been dead for the past one year and they have refused to bury him and they want you to vote for them. Can you say they are good people?” Kambwili said





Using a local proverb, Kambwili said, “Batila ati ichikwanka bachimwena kumampalanya,” suggesting that warning signs are often visible before a bigger problem occurs





The former Cabinet minister further argued that if government could allegedly mistreat a deceased former Head of State, ordinary citizens should be concerned about how they themselves could be treated.





“If they can mistreat a dead person, what about you, a living being?” he asked the crowd.



Kambwili’s remarks come as political campaigns continue to intensify ahead of the forthcoming elections, with opposition parties criticizing the government’s handling of various national issues while the ruling UPND maintains that it is committed to delivering development and improving the welfare of citizens across the country.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 30, 2026.