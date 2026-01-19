Concession Thief Caught Wearing Victim’s Stolen Jacket Sentenced

A 28-year-old man from Highwood Phase 2 in Concession has been convicted of unlawful entry after being caught wearing a victim’s stolen jacket.

Marlvin Chakanyuka stole the jacket along with other belongings in August 2025 before being spotted by the 46-year-old victim.

Theft Spree Ends in Public Confrontation

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, in August 2025, Marlvin Chakanyuka took advantage of a 46-year-old victim’s absence and entered his room. He stole a stonewash jean jacket, jean trousers, a pair of sneakers, a red and black Bluetooth speaker, and a blue and white blanket valued at USD85.

On 25 August 2025, around 1:00 PM, the victim unexpectedly spotted Marlvin Chakanyuka walking through the neighborhood wearing the stolen stonewash jacket.

Shocked, the victim immediately confronted him, demanding an explanation, but Chakanyuka fled the scene, disappearing before authorities could be called.

Mixed Sentence Imposed

Chakanyuka was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, with a combination of suspended terms and community service:

7 months suspended for 5 years on condition of good behaviour

1 month suspended on condition that he restitutes USD85 to the complainant

16 months suspended on condition that he completes 560 hours of community service

NPA Reaffirms Commitment to Public Safety

In a statement, the NPA emphasized its ongoing dedication to protecting communities from unlawful entry and theft.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding communities against unlawful entry and theft.”

Mbare Men Jailed for Stealing and Wearing Victim’s Clothes

Last year in October, two men from Mbare were jailed after being caught wearing clothes they had stolen during a break-in. Takudzwa Munetsi (27) and Brian Madakudya (29) reportedly entered a woman’s home and took groceries, clothing, and other household items valued at around US$500.

The Mbare Magistrate’s Court convicted the duo of unlawful entry and sentenced them to 12 months in prison, with part of the term suspended under specific conditions.