Thieving PF Councillor Resigns As Chipangali Vice-council Chair

PF COUNCILLOR RESIGNS AS CHIPANGALI VICE-COUNCIL CHAIR

MARCH 26, 2024

Sisanje PF Ward Councillor in Chipangali Constituency BOBAT PHIRI, has resigned from his position as Chipangali Deputy Council Chairperson.

Mr PHIRI, who was recently arrested for theft of relief maize , bowed to pressure from traditional leaders and other stakeholders to step down because he was facing theft charges in court.

In a letter addressed to Chipangali Council Chairperson MAXSON NKHOMA dated March 25, 2024, Mr PHIRI said he has decided to step down on moral grounds and to preserve the integrity of the local authority.

Mr PHIRI said he will not participate in any election that will be held in Chipangali until further notice.

Mr PHIRI was arrested for allegedly stealing 450 by 50 kilogramme bags of relief maize from Mugubudu Food Reserve Agency shed in January this year and the case is before the Chipata Magistrates’ court.

He was later elected Chipangali Deputy Council Chairperson in February 2024.

ZNBC