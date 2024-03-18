THINGS FALL- APART AS OCIDA SPLIT EXPOSES THE AGENDA OF UKA ; A LESSON TO CHANGALA AND FRIENDS.

By Mark Simuuwe

Clearly , based on the split of OCIDA , one does not need to be a rocket-scientist to deduce from the Archbishop Statement scandal that , there was bad agenda that gave fake breath to UKA in the past month .

Take a moment and assess the coincidence in which OCIDA is splitting as UKA is declining , following President Sean Tembo’s statement.

The statement by OCIDA through ArchBishop Mpundu was clearly stage-managed , and it could be seen how the sequence of events unfolded , as Mr Saki recklessly threw his weight behind a controversial speech .

Saki put the last nail on the coffin to expose the weaknesses of OCIDA and UKA , and the evil agenda of some expelled OCIDA members , when he dramatized an ill-intended speech by the Archbishop.

I do not blame the Archbishop , I understand and sympathize with him and the circumstances under which he is being abused , given his current situation.

It is evident that the duo -rejects had a bad agenda for OCIDA , and never represented the interests of the organization.

Things that start in bad faith end badly! Things fall apart !