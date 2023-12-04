THIS IS A FINAL CALL FOR LUNGU TO BEHAVE HIMSELF – GOVERNMENT

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it’s unfortunate that the only surviving former president, Edgar Lungu, is now positioning himself as a “lead political cadre”.

And Mweetwa says Lungu is only claiming that the government wants to lift his immunity because he is aware of the atrocious activities he may have been involved in.

Meanwhile, Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema is likely to get more votes in 2026 compared to the ones he got in 2021 because he believes in the rule of law.

On Friday, Lungu said he would not be silent when the assault on democracy was being perpetrated by people who were supposed to protect it.

Lungu said he was also aware that the UPND planned to lift his immunity but said it didn’t worry him because it’s just a ploy to divert public attention from “their failures and ever rising cost of living”.

The former head of state added that all institutions of governance had been heavily compromised, and he could for the first time say all three arms of government were being mischievous.

But commenting on these remarks during a media briefing, Saturday, Mweetwa said government was making a final call to Lungu to behave himself.

“We’re making this final call to president Edgar Chagwa Lungu to behave himself. We’re making this final call to president Edgar Chagwa Lungu to know that a government is run, not by the wishes of those in government but by law, the laws which he left.

NEWSDIGGERS