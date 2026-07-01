THOU SHALT NOT BEAR FALSE WITNESS: Dr. Nevers Mumba Should Campaign With Facts, Not Fear & Falsehoods – Augustine Mukuka

By Augustine Mukuka

THOU SHALT NOT BEAR FALSE WITNESS: Dr. Nevers Mumba Should Campaign With Facts, Not Fear & Falsehoods



At President Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign rally in Solwezi today, Dr. Nevers Mumba crossed the line from political rhetoric into dangerous misinformation.





While gesturing as though he were carrying a casket, Dr. Mumba claimed that the Tonse Alliance’s only campaign message was literally moving around with iChitumbi — the body of former President Edgar Lungu. He went even further, alleging that, should the Tonse Alliance form government, it would rule under a “spell of death” because it had supposedly used a dead man’s body to win an election.





Those are extraordinary claims. Unfortunately, they are also unsupported by the facts.



Dr. Mumba also told the gathering that President Hakainde Hichilema had resolved the country’s drought challenges and the issue of tribalism. Such sweeping political assertions are open to public debate. However, invoking fear, superstition and spiritual condemnation against political opponents is a different matter altogether.





As a Christian leader and preacher of the Gospel, Dr. Mumba should appreciate the biblical commandment: “Thou shalt not bear false witness.” Scripture equally reminds us that, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” Public leadership demands honesty, particularly from those who claim moral authority especially that he even introduced himself as a pastor.





The circumstances surrounding the prolonged burial of former President Edgar Lungu are well known and should not be distorted for political convenience.



According to the family, President Lungu’s final wish was that President Hichilema should not officiate as ‘chief mourner’ because of the manner in which his administration handled matters during the former President’s illness – he was stripped of his benefits, denied travel for medical attention abroad & no government visitation while on medical treatment in South Africa.





Despite the family’s position, a compromise was reached under which President Hichilema would attend the funeral. However, disagreements arose over the State’s insistence on controlling the funeral arrangements. When those negotiations collapsed, the family opted to bury President Lungu in South Africa — an option that was forced upon them by circumstances rather than being their preferred choice.





The Zambian Government then obtained a court order in Pretoria preventing the burial from proceeding. The dispute eventually reached the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, which recently restored the family’s right to determine the burial arrangements.



Those are the broad facts that shaped this unfortunate episode





It is therefore unsurprising that Tonse Alliance leaders can discuss President Lungu. He remains part of their political family, and his unresolved burial has become a national issue.





Dr. Mumba’s remarks may have been intended as a response to Brian Mundubile’s recent statement that President Lungu would receive a dignified burial after August 13.



Political disagreement is perfectly legitimate. Deliberately constructing a false narrative is not.





Had President Hichilema stepped aside from the burial process at the outset, many would argue that President Lungu would already have been laid to rest, sparing the nation months of unnecessary legal battles and political controversy.





What is most troubling, however, is the social impact of Dr. Mumba’s remarks.



Zambia remains a society where beliefs in witchcraft and the supernatural continue to influence public attitudes. Leaders should therefore exercise extreme caution when invoking imagery associated with death and spiritual curses.





Not long ago, a woman in North-Western Province (the very place Dr. Mumba was invoking emotions) tragically lost her life after a young man allegedly accused her of causing the disappearance of his manhood, prompting a violent mob attack. Such incidents demonstrate the real-world dangers of fueling superstition and irrational fear.





One must therefore ask: what happens if, during a Tonse Alliance campaign in North-Western Province, someone claims to “see” the leaders carrying an invisible iChitumbi because respected public figures have normalized such rhetoric?





History teaches us that words have consequences. Communities have suffered violence based on unfounded supernatural accusations. Public figures should know better than to encourage narratives that may inflame fear or prejudice.



Political campaigns should be contests of ideas, policies and leadership – not fear, superstition or falsehoods.





Dr. Nevers Mumba owes the Zambian people a higher standard of public discourse. If he disagrees with the Tonse Alliance, he should challenge its policies, its record and its proposals. That is the essence of democratic politics.





But he should not bear false witness against his opponents or exploit deeply rooted cultural beliefs for political gain.



Zambians deserve a campaign anchored in truth, civility and respect — not one driven by fear and misinformation.