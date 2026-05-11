FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



PRESS STATEMENT



THOUSANDS QUEUE UP TO SUPPORT BM8



Fellow citizens and supporters across Zambia,

We are deeply encouraged by the overwhelming support being demonstrated across the country as thousands of patriotic citizens continue gathering in readiness for the BM8 pre-nomination process scheduled for 12hrs in our Provincial Capitals.





From Mongu to Solwezi, Mansa to Choma, Chipata to Kasama, the message from the people is loud and unmistakable: The Country is ready for leadership that puts Zambia first





We wish to firmly assure all our supporters and the nation at large that Hon. Brian Mundubile will definitely undertake the scheduled ECZ pre-nomination process as planned. No amount of propaganda, intimidation, sponsored petitions, or political schemes will stop the democratic will of the people.





What we are witnessing is nothing but growing panic from those who have now realized that BM8’s national acceptance and momentum have become unstoppable.





The desperate attempts to create confusion around his candidature only confirm one thing: the message of hope, unity, economic relief, and national restoration being carried by BM and the Tonse Alliance is strongly resonating with ordinary Zambians across the country





We therefore urge all our supporters to remain calm, focused, peaceful, and united. Do not allow yourselves to be distracted by misinformation and politically motivated propaganda intended to create fear and uncertainty.





The process is on course, the structures are ready, the campaign is strong, and the people are determined.



History has repeatedly shown that no amount of manipulation can defeat a people-driven movement whose time has come.





BM is ready. The people are ready. And Zambia is ready.



BM is on the ballot. BM is in the race. And BM is ready to lead.



#BM8#TonseAlliance#PeoplePower



Issued by



Elias Kamanga

Chairperson, Information and Publicity

BM8/ECL Movement