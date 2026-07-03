Three brothers arrested for allegedly killing their mother’s boyfriend in Eswatini



Three brothers appeared in the Mbabane Magistrates Court on m8rder charges following the brutal killing of their mother’s boyfriend in Eswatini.





Mlondi Mbuli (25), Sakhelwe Mbuli (18), and Lindani Mdziniso (23), from the Hholoshini area in Eswatini’s Hhohho Region, are accused of assaulting Ngwenya with bricks, stones, sticks, open hands, and kicks all over his body on June 28, 2026, at Hholoshini.





Police allege the attack stemmed from the brothers accusing Ngwenya of having an affair with their biological mother.





According to court reports, the incident came to light when Sibongile Motsa, of Hholoshini, reported to police that she found her son, Njabulo Ngwenya, lying d3ad inside her sister’s house around 1 a.m. on June 28, 2026.



Principal Magistrate Sfiso Vilakati presided over the initial appearance.





The trio has been remanded in custody until July 10, 2026, pending committal to the High Court for further proceedings





The case has drawn significant local attention, with reports circulating widely on Eswatini media outlets.



Authorities have not issued additional statements beyond the court proceedings.