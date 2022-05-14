THREE PEOPLE NABBED FOR MALICIOUSLY DAMAGING VEHICLES FERRYING UPND SUPPORTERS TO MPONGWE

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Police on the Copperbelt have apprehended three people for maliciously damaging vehicles that were ferrying UPND officials to Mpongwe district for the farmer’s field day yesterday.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed that the incident happened when one of the drivers hired to ferry the UPND supporters hit a pedestrian aged 6 of Mikomfwa Township in Luanshya district.

Ms. Zulu said the victim sustained a fractured right arm and leg, bruised back of the head and general body pains.

She has disclosed that the three have since been detained for conduct likely to cause breach of peace while investigations continue.

The Provincial Deputy Police Commissioner has also disclosed that the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian identified as Paul Nkofela is also in custody for dangerous driving.

PHOENIX NEWS