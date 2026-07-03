THREE ZAMBIAN PEACEKEEPERS INJURED IN ATTACK IN CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC



On 30 June, armed elements attacked the locality of Am Dafock, in the Central African Republic, and fired shots at a MINUSCA Temporary Operating Base.





Three peacekeepers from #Zambia were injured in the attack, one of whom seriously while conducting a patrol to protect civilians. The Blue helmets received immediate medical care and were evacuated with the support of the Mission’s air assets.





The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of #MINUSCA, Valentine Rugwabiza, expressed deep concern over this latest incident and recalled that attacks directed against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. She called on those responsible to immediately cease hostilities and stressed that they will be held accountable for their actions.





Despite these attacks, MINUSCA remains steadfast in implementing its mandate, particularly the protection of civilians, and will continue working alongside the Government and humanitarian partners to support affected communities.



-United Nations Peacekeeping