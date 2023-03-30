FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30-03-2023

TI-Z WORRIED ABOUT IMPACT OF MUNIR ZULU ARREST ON THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has noted with concern the recent developments regarding the Lumezi Member of Parliament, Hon. Munir Zulu MP, who has been arrested and charged by the Zambia Police Service for libel following some allegations he levelled against two cabinet Ministers.

TI-Z is concerned that this development comes in the wake of the pronouncements that President Hakainde Hichilema made on the issue, where he effectively declared the two Ministers innocent even before any process to ascertain the veracity of Hon. Zulu’s claims had commenced.

We raised concern at the time that the President needed to be cautious about quickly coming to the defence of his Ministers before any of the allegations against them had been properly looked into.

It is our considered view that the pronouncements made by the President, coupled with the subsequent arrest of Hon. Zulu, have the potential to erode public confidence in the fight against corruption.

Although Hon. Zulu is not a whistleblower in the strict sense of the word, the recent developments could potentially add credence to his assertions that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are not autonomous in their operations. More worryingly, it could discourage actual whistleblowers from coming forward with critical information that could enhance the fight against corruption.

Therefore, TI-Z wishes to urge President Hichilema to resist the temptation of hastily pronouncing himself on any specific matter related to corruption, especially matters that are in their infancy.

This is because doing so may be misconstrued as interference in the work of Law Enforcement Agencies and therefore compromising their autonomy.

By the same score, TI-Z also calls upon Hon. Zulu to refrain from mischaracterizing and pouring scorn on Law Enforcement Agencies. His statement to the effect that the “Anti- Corruption Commission is a toothless, useless get-together that has lost its significance, and no sane person can trust it,” is disappointing considering his position as Secretary General of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) in Zambia.

Instead of attacking the ACC, the Zambian chapter of APNAC should cultivate a strong relationship with Law Enforcement Agencies through the development of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) that will strengthen the broader fight against corruption.

In conclusion, TI-Z calls upon all the stakeholders involved in this matter to put national interest before self-interest. In that regard, any statements and/or actions which create an impression that Law Enforcement Agencies are compromised have the potential to derail the quest to enhance public confidence in the fight against corruption.

Maurice K. Nyambe

Executive Director