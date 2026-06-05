TikToker GINA alleges that BRIAN CHANDA, along with 11 other men, broke into her former residence at 22:00 hours, and now she’s considering owning a gun. 😱





■ The 50kg-weighing TikToker wondered what he wanted to do to her at 10 pm and why he didn’t just reach out if he wanted to talk to her.





“Like are we forgetting that he is a cheater? And I’m not the only girl he’s cheated on his girl with,” she added.





Nevertheless, GINA is giving away the Louboutin bag, while CHANDA BRIAN has expressed interest in getting the bag back and holding a celebration once it comes.





Social users are divided, with some suggesting this is a stunt to drive the entrepreneur’s sales while others pick sides.

– via GINA & CHANDA’s socials

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