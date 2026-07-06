TONSE ALLIANCE ASKS ECZ TO HALT NALUMANGO’S LUAPULA VISIT, ALLEGES CAMPAIGN SCHEDULE CLASH



TONSE Pamodzi Alliance National Chairperson for Elections and Campaigns, Japhen Mwakalombe, has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to stop Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s planned visit to Luapula Province, arguing that it would conflict with the official campaign programme issued by the Commission.





Mr. Mwakalombe said the alliance was concerned by a letter circulating on social media, purportedly from the Office of the Vice President, indicating that Mrs. Nalumango would be in Luapula Province from July 5 to July 15 on what had been described as a working visit.





However, he alleged that the trip was, in reality, intended for campaign activities.



“I want to appeal to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that the Electoral Code of Conduct be followed to the latter,” Mr. Mwakalombe said.





He added: “As Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, we are concerned to see a letter circulating on social media from the Office of the Republican Vice President stating that Vice President Mutale Nalumango will be in Luapula Province from July 5 to July 15 for what is disguised as a working visit when, in actual sense, she is going there for campaign activities.”





Mr. Mwakalombe contended that the proposed visit would overlap with the campaign schedule allocated by ECZ to the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance.



He noted that the alliance’s presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile, and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, were also scheduled to campaign in Luapula Province during the same period.





“In our view, the purported working visit is colliding with the calendar that ECZ issued for all participating presidential candidates to abide by. The time that the Office of the President has directed that she will be visiting districts in Luapula Province is within the period that NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and running mate Makebi Zulu are expected to be in the province,” he said.





Mr. Mwakalombe urged ECZ to intervene before the situation created confusion on the ground





“Therefore, I appeal to ECZ to intervene and cancel the purported working visit by Her Honour the Vice President Mutale Nalumango to avoid confusion,” he said.