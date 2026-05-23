Tonse Alliance discovers elections are easier when you actually file candidates

In what political analysts are calling “an ambitious nationwide strategy of strategic disappearance,” the NRPUP Tonse Alliance under Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu has spectacularly failed to file nominations in dozens of parliamentary, council chairperson, and ward races, accidentally turning parts of Zambia’s general election into a glorified walkover tournament.

Lusaka, 23 May – According to nomination figures, the alliance forgot, skipped, misplaced, or spiritually declined to field candidates in 75 parliamentary constituencies, 89 council chairperson positions, and 436 wards across the country. This means roughly one-third of parliamentary seats were left untouched, as though the alliance was observing a strict “look but don’t contest” policy.

Out of Zambia’s 226 parliamentary seats, the opposition grouping only managed to appear in about 67% of the races, leaving the remaining constituencies to enjoy the rare democratic experience of competing against absolutely nobody.

Local government elections suffered an even greater vanishing act. The alliance failed to file candidates in nearly 77% of the country’s council chairperson positions, leading many aspiring candidates from rival parties to reportedly celebrate by printing victory posters before campaigns had even begun.

Political observers say the development has triggered one of the highest numbers of unopposed candidates in recent electoral history, with some hopefuls now expected to win office using nothing more than a passport photo and a correctly filled form.

“This is groundbreaking,” one imaginary election expert said. “Usually political parties at least attempt to lose elections properly. But this is a bold new model where you remove the inconvenience of campaigning altogether.”

Meanwhile, confused voters in several constituencies were allegedly seen searching nomination lists for opposition candidates the same way people search for missing socks after laundry day: hopeful at first, then slowly accepting reality.

Critics have questioned how a national alliance seeking power could somehow miss hundreds of nominations across the country, while supporters insist the move was part of a “high-level strategic calculation” too sophisticated for ordinary citizens to understand.

Sources close to the alliance claim some candidates were delayed by logistics, paperwork, transport challenges, and in at least one unconfirmed case, “bad vibes.”

The Electoral Commission, however, has remained calm throughout the chaos, reportedly relieved that fewer candidates means fewer spelling mistakes to correct on ballot papers.

As the country heads toward elections with a record number of uncontested positions, many Zambians are now wondering whether democracy is evolving into a subscription service where some areas simply receive the “basic package.”

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