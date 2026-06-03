TONSE ALLIANCE HALTS COPPERBELT RALLIES IN RESPECT OF LATE CHIEF MPEZENI



…As Chisanga warns that democracy has been destroyed following candidates attacks, buy-offs.





Wednesday, 3rd June 2026.



IN a move that blends political strategy with cultural reverence, the Tonse Alliance presidential spokesperson George Chisanga has announced the postponement of the alliance’s first three Copperbelt campaign rallies, citing respect for the death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, King of the Ngoni people.





The decision signals how Zambia’s 2026 election season is already being shaped not just by policy and power, but by tradition and national mourning.





Speaking at a press briefing today, Mr. Chisanga said the Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile and running mate Makebi Zulu made the decision jointly after learning of the monarch’s passing.





“We just want to let the public know that we were scheduled to have the first three rallies on the Copperbelt this week, but our president Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu have decided to cancel it in respect for the death of the King of the Ngoni people,” Mr. Chisanga said.





He confirmed the official launch of the campaign rallies will now take place after the burial. “The alliance joins every Ngoni loyal establishment and the Mpezeni family in mourning the Ngoni king,” he added.





The Copperbelt postponement comes at a moment when opposition unity is under a microscope.



Mr. Chisanga also moved to dismiss reports of friction between Mundubile’s Tonse Alliance and Zulu’s Tonse Pamodzi campe.





“That is a lie,” he said. “I urge members of the public not to fall for this, as the alliance was formed by the people’s call for a united opposition. We needed to come together.”





He described the Mundubile-Zulu pairing as “the formation of the true greens,” saying all candidates picked under NRPUP and RP will rally behind the presidential ticket.





Meanwhile, in a sharp turn, Mr. Chisanga raised alarm over Zambia’s electoral climate, warning the country is unlikely to see free and fair elections based on what transpired during the nomination period.





His tone underscored a growing anxiety among opposition ranks: that the battleground for 2026 may be decided before a single ballot is cast.



He explained that violence witnessed within the ruling UPND is likely to spill over, alleging a coordinated effort to block popular candidates from both opposition and ruling party ranks.





“Some of them who were courageous enough to stand have been attacked or bought off. What we have witnessed so far shows that democracy has been destroyed,” Mr. Chisanga said.



He cited Hon. Gary Nkombo, former Mazabuka MP as a key example. Hon. Nkombo was attacked during the time he filled in as an independent candidate.





Mr. Chisanga said Hon. Nkombo’s case reflects a broader pattern where high-profile figures willing to challenge the status quo are being sidelined through intimidation or inducements.





“His case is not isolated. We have seen it across the country. Candidates from both sides who command genuine grassroots support are either facing physical attacks during filing, or are being approached with money to step down. The goal is to clear the field of anyone who can truly compete,” Mr. Chisanga added.





The Tonse Alliance spokesperson said the alliance had documented similar incidents in Lusaka, Southern, Copperbelt, and Northern provinces involving both opposition and UPND aspirants.





The Tonse Alliance, a coalition of opposition forces, is positioning itself as the primary challenger ahead of Zambia’s next general elections. Its postponed Copperbelt tour was expected to mark the official start of its nationwide campaign.





For now, the alliance’s political engines are idling out of respect for a fallen king.



But Mr. Chisanga’s warnings suggest that when the rallies do resume, the tone will be combative, and the message will be clear: the fight for democracy has already begun.





Mr. Chisanga said a new date for the rallies will be announced after Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV is laid to rest.



SE