Tonse Alliance is not coming for freedom and service; they are coming for power and revenge- Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

My Conviction

I feel Tonse is not coming for freedom and service; they are coming for power and revenge. And understandably so. Some of their members have been unfairly treated in the system. But what about this country? Do we condemn it to another cycle of division and hate for the next 50 years?

Yes, the UPND has not been perfect, and I have been more critical of them over the past five years than most of you. Which is probably why people are shocked that I am not with Tonse. But Tonse is not the cure. It is a bigger problem.

This generation of leaders who romanticize walking 10 km to school has to finally gone by 2031, or simply too old by then. Only then can we begin to end these entrenched divisions.

I understand the challenges we face as a nation, but Tonse is not the solution. It risks being the final push into a self-reinforcing cycle of national hatred. I empathize with the hurt within Tonse. Some of their concerns are legitimate grievances. But governance built on grievance rarely produces stability or reform.

Thats why God refused David to build the Temple and Moses and his generation to enter the promised land, Christian we can debate later.

We need new leaders. That is why I tried to push for figures like Sangwa, but that project failed terribly. Now we have to work with what we have and choose the best route forward while avoiding the worst route. That means evaluating options not by who has been wronged the most, but by which is the shortest route to end this cycle. Yes I am not asking for small thing but let’s do whats right even it might be painful.

How many times have written articles and you disagree ? only after to come and call me prophet. Offcourse am not prophet but I plead with an logic person to hear me, so I avoid to come and tell you I was right.

By the way, I am not bitter or bought, lol. What can I even sell? My small Facebook account? It barely has numbers. Who would even buy it, and for how much? Kanshi come and buy i need money Kikiki am joking you hear some fool ati he is selling lol .And bitter towards Tonse? No, they are my brothers and sisters. It is just that in a democracy in an election, you sometimes differ based on conviction as the debate unfolds. We also differed in 2011 and 2021 but agreed in 2015 and 2016.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe