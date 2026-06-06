TONSE ALLIANCE LINKS NKOMBO RESIGNATION TO INTERNAL PARTY STRUGGLES

By: Augustine Kapambwe

The Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance says the resignation of Garry Nkombo from the United Party for National Development (UPND) exposes growing intolerance and dictatorial tendencies within the ruling party.

Speaking to Sun TV News in a telephone interview, Alliance Copperbelt Chairperson Peter Sinkamba said the development reflects a leadership style that does not tolerate dissenting views, forcing out those who challenge the status quo.

He stated that the wave of withdrawals by aspiring Members of Parliament in urban areas and parts of Northwestern Province further points to what he described as political manipulation aimed at weakening competition.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinkamba pointed out that the ill-treatment of opposition figures, including Garry Nkombo, and the continued arrests of opposition leaders demonstrate what he termed a selective application of the law.

On the other hand, he questioned the rushed handling of key bills, including the Education and Pensions Bills, stating that it shows a lack of proper consultation and risks reducing Parliament to a rubber stamp.

Mr. Sinkamba has since stressed that Zambia risks sliding into authoritarianism if dissent continues to be suppressed and democratic processes undermined. Zambia

SunFmTvNews