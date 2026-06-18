TONSE ALLIANCE PRESIDENT BRIAN MUNDUBILE EXPECTED IN EASTERN PROVINCE



Tonse Pamodzi Alliance President Brian Mundubile is expected in Eastern Province for a three-day campaign visit alongside his running mate, Makebi Zulu.





According to a statement issued by Tonse Alliance Eastern Province Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma, the two leaders will address public rallies in Petauke, Chipata, and Lundazi districts as part of the first phase of the alliance’s campaign programme.





Mr. Nkhoma has called on party leaders and members across the province to turn out in large numbers to support the campaign activities.





He urged alliance members to surpass the turnout recorded during recent rallies held on the Copperbelt and in Kabwe, while emphasizing the need for peaceful conduct throughout the visit.





Mr. Nkhoma said campaign messages will focus on issues affecting the farming community in Eastern Province, particularly challenges faced by tobacco, soya bean, and maize farmers.





He added that the leaders are expected to present policy messages aimed at inspiring hope for a better future, while assuring public service workers of a professional civil service free from nepotism and tribal considerations





Mr. Nkhoma further said Mr. Mundubile is expected to address concerns affecting motorists and motorcycle riders in the province, and reassure church leaders that Zambia will remain a Christian nation.



During the visit, the Tonse Alliance leadership is also expected to hold engagement meetings with aspiring councillors, council chairpersons, mayoral and parliamentary candidates, party officials, and other stakeholders.



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