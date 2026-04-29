PHOTO FOCUS: TONSE ALLIANCE, WOZA HOLD HIGH LEVEL MEETING IN LUSAKA



The Tonse Alliance and We’re One Zambia Alliance (WOZA) this afternoon held a high-level meeting at the Tonse Alliance Secretariat in Lusaka.





The Tonse Alliance delegation was led by Alliance President Hon. Brian Mundubile and included Secretary General Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, BM8 National Chairperson Davies Mwila, Spokesperson Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa, Hon. Stephen Chungu and Ambassador Kaimba.





The WOZA delegation included Presidential candidate Kapembwa Simbao, Secretary General Ambassador Muhabi Lungu, Chairperson Dr. Bupe Ponga, and Faustina Sinyangwe.