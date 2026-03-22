TONSE ALLIANCE YOUTHS SAY THEY HAVE REJECTED PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



The Tonse Alliance National Youth Wing has declared that Zambian youths have withdrawn their support for President Hakainde Hichilema claiming he has failed to deliver on promises made during the 2021 general elections.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Alliance National Deputy Youth Chairperson Jason Mwanza said the same youthful electorate that ushered President Hichilema into office has now rejected his leadership.





Mr Mwanza alleged that the Head of State has not fulfilled key commitments to young people and is aware of declining support, which he claimed is behind what he described as efforts to suppress opposition figures through arrests.





He further argued that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) had previously downplayed the strength of the opposition, but has now shifted its stance following the rise of Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile.





Mr Mwanza accused authorities of targeting Mr. Mundubile in what he termed as politically motivated actions, warning that Tonse Alliance youths are prepared to defend their leader at all costs if such actions persist. He added that the youth movement remains hopeful for change ahead of August 13.





Meanwhile, Alliance Media Committee member Bwalya Nonde emphasized that Zambia remains a democratic nation and cautioned against actions that may undermine the rule of law. Mr Nonde described Mr. Mundubile, also known as BM8 as an innocent leader and urged respect for democratic principles.

#AstroNews