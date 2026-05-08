Tonse/FDD Alliance Vice Chairperson Dan Pule also paid the 100,000 presidential nomination fee at ECZ

Tonse/FDD Alliance Vice Chairperson also paid the 100,000 presidential nomination fee at ECZ.





Read this article by Munali aspiring MP, Thomas Sipalo:





TOTAL CONFUSION…



One surprising thing is that even the Tonse/FDD Alliance Vice Chairperson Dr Dan Pule also paid nomination fees that he want to contest for Presidency instead of supporting the endorsed Brian Mundubile…





The biggest enemy within the opposition Presidential aspirants is Greedy among themselves Everyone wants to be on the ballot zivute zitani…





They first need to blame themselves before pointing fingers at others,the biggest ‘mingalatocians’ are themselves.Greedy is swallowing them.



Thomas Sipalo,

Tiikosesa Movement CEO.