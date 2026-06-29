🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Tonse Hits Back at Hichilema, Says Reserves Won’t Win Elections

The Tonse Pamodzi Alliance has dismissed President Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign launch, arguing that strong economic indicators alone will not secure victory if household living conditions remain difficult.

In a statement issued by acting chairperson Sakwiba Sikota SC, the alliance said, “National reserves won’t save him from losing elections. Zambians are living under harsh conditions and want change.”

Tonse accused the UPND of celebrating foreign exchange reserves while many citizens continue to struggle with the high cost of living, unemployment and delayed payments to businesses. The alliance argued that economic success should be measured by improvements in household welfare rather than macroeconomic statistics.

The opposition also criticised President Hichilema’s repeated references to Zambia’s US$6.5 billion in foreign exchange reserves, saying the reserves provide only a few months of import cover and should serve as a buffer against economic shocks rather than campaign messaging.

“The reserves are for emergencies and to protect the economy from collapsing, not for applause,” the statement said.

The remarks come a day after President Hichilema used the UPND’s nationwide campaign launch outside National Heroes Stadium to defend his administration’s economic record, citing stronger reserves, lower inflation, debt restructuring, mining recovery and free education as evidence that Zambia’s economy has stabilised.

The exchange underscores how economic management has become one of the defining issues of the 2026 presidential campaign.

© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa