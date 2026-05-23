TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE FIELDS CANDIDATES IN 220 CONSTITUENCIES

………… Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba Dismisses UPND’s “75 Constituency Failure” Claims as Propaganda





The Tonse Pamodzi Alliance has announced that it has successfully fielded parliamentary candidates in 220 constituencies across Zambia ahead of the August 2026 General Elections, dismissing allegations that the alliance failed to participate in 75 constituencies.





Speaking in Lusaka today, Tonse Alliance Secretary General Chris Zumani Zimba strongly rejected reports circulating online suggesting that the opposition alliance had failed to field candidates in dozens of constituencies.





Dr. Zimba described the reports as “malicious propaganda,” accusing the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of attempting to create a false impression that the alliance is weak ahead of the polls.





“I want to put it on record that it is malicious, that is propaganda, false, and baseless. It is designed to mislead Zambians to think that the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance didn’t field candidates in many constituencies,” Dr. Zimba said.





He further alleged that the UPND had orchestrated political violence and intimidation in more than 85 constituencies, particularly in Southern, Western, North-Western, Central, and parts of Lusaka Province, with the intention of allowing ruling party candidates to go unopposed.





According to Dr. Zimba, the alleged scheme was uncovered by Tonse Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu, who ensured that alliance candidates were deployed across the country to participate in the nomination process.





“The correct information is that the UPND had schemed to stage political violence and thuggish chaos in more than 85 constituencies countrywide. The scheme was to ensure that more than 85 UPND aspiring candidates go unopposed,” he stated.





Dr. Zimba maintained that the alliance only failed to file nominations in six constituencies, claiming that disruptions and misinformation regarding nomination deadlines affected the process in those areas.





“As we speak, the correct position is that there are only six constituencies where the alliance didn’t field candidates. But that has not shaken us,” he added.





The Tonse Alliance Secretary General said the opposition alliance is fully prepared for campaigns and remains confident of victory in the August 2026 elections.





“The Tonse Pamodzi Alliance has managed to field candidates in 220 constituencies countrywide who filed their nominations successfully. So we are in for the game, we are in for the political campaigns. We are geared to win the August 2026 election,” Dr. Zimba declared.





He further accused the ruling party of spreading misleading information to create what he termed a “fake premature victory,” insisting that Zambians are ready for political change.





Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has not yet released the official final list of successfully nominated parliamentary and local government candidates following the close of the nomination process nationwide.