🌍 Top 4 African Countries with Over 100 Million People





Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing populations in the world. Only four countries have crossed the 100 million mark!





1️⃣ Nigeria 🇳🇬



-Approx. 237 million people

➡️ The most populous country in Africa and one of the largest in the world.



2️⃣ Ethiopia 🇪🇹



-Approx. 135 million people

➡️ Africa’s second-most populous country.





3️⃣ Egypt 🇪🇬



– Approx. 118 million people

➡️ One of the largest countries globally in terms of population.





4️⃣ Democratic Republic of the Congo 🇨🇩



– Approx. 113 million people

➡️ One of Africa’s fastest-growing populations.



Fun Fact: These four countries alone make up a huge part of Africa’s total population, showing the continent’s dynamic demographic growth! 🌍✨