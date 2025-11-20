🌍 Top 4 African Countries with Over 100 Million People
Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing populations in the world. Only four countries have crossed the 100 million mark!
1️⃣ Nigeria 🇳🇬
-Approx. 237 million people
➡️ The most populous country in Africa and one of the largest in the world.
2️⃣ Ethiopia 🇪🇹
-Approx. 135 million people
➡️ Africa’s second-most populous country.
3️⃣ Egypt 🇪🇬
– Approx. 118 million people
➡️ One of the largest countries globally in terms of population.
4️⃣ Democratic Republic of the Congo 🇨🇩
– Approx. 113 million people
➡️ One of Africa’s fastest-growing populations.
Fun Fact: These four countries alone make up a huge part of Africa’s total population, showing the continent’s dynamic demographic growth! 🌍✨