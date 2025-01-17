Top Harare Council Official Earns US$12K Monthly Amid Service Delivery Struggles

A senior official at Harare City Council, Mathew Marara, is reportedly earning a staggering $12,000 a month while the local authority struggles to provide uniforms for its workers and maintain basic services.

This revelation came during the ongoing Commission of Inquiry investigating the operations of Harare City Council since 2017, where Marara appeared on Tuesday.

Marara, who serves as the Human Capital Director, disclosed that his salary includes benefits and is paid at the interbank rate. He has also been criticized for allegedly awarding himself the position of Executive Assistant to the Town Clerk under questionable circumstances, with the backing of the suspended Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango, but without approval from the Ministry of Local Government.

“My salary is currently is US$12,000 paid at interbank rate. It is inclusive of salary, allowances, motor benefits because I use my own vehicle,” said Marara.

This comes at a time when the City Council is failing to secure basic necessities, such as uniforms for its employees and fuel for its vehicles. Despite these issues, Marara’s salary totals $144,000 annually.

Marara has been at the center of controversy after reportedly receiving $320,000 in compensation for a period of suspension related to corruption allegations. This amount raised eyebrows, especially given the City of Harare’s ongoing struggles to meet its responsibilities.

In response to the concerns, Marara claimed the reported figure was exaggerated, explaining that he had not received the full amount.

“That is not correct. The figure that was signed for by the negotiating committee was US$131,000. They are still paying. So far I have received US$116,000,” he said.

Marara is set to continue his testimony on January 21, where he will provide more details about his salary and the situation at Harare City Council.