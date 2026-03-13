BREAKING: Top Iranian official Ali Larijani HUMILIATES Pete Hegseth after he accused Iranian leadership of being “rats” in hiding — says that America’s leaders are “on Epstein’s island!”





Sorry MAGA, it’s tough winning a propaganda war when your president’s a pedophile.





“Iran’s leadership is in no better shape. Desperate and hiding they’ve gone underground, cowering. That’s what rats do,” said Hegseth, a war criminal casually deploying dehumanizing language. “We know the new so-called not-so-Supreme Leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one, actually, but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement.”





Hegseth’s remarks should disgust every American with a conscience. Trump launched this illegal war on behalf of Israel and started it with the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — a man who was not just a political leader, but a sacred religious figure to Shia Muslims.

His coldblooded murder was a stunning breach of international norms and a blatant act of terrorism that resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent Iranians. One need not endorse Khamenei’s theocratic regime to realize that killing him was a massive crime that has only served to strengthen Iran’s hardliners.





Despite the assassination, Iran’s current leaders are not hiding in fear like Hegseth claimed. The country is unifying behind them despite the government’s lack of popularity in many corners. Given the choice between aligning with a domestic government that they oppose or the American and Israeli governments dropping bombs on them, they’re predictably siding with their countrymen and women.





Larijani, who is Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, posted videos on X of the nation’s leaders boldly walking through the streets in broad daylight. But it was the comment that he posted above them that really brought the hammer down—





“Mr. Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein’s island!” wrote Larijani.





This is what the entire world thinks of America now. Nobody believes that this war was launched to keep the people of the United States safe or to bring freedom to Iran. It was a war of choice initiated by a rapist and likely child molestor who is all too happy to kill people abroad if it distracts from his scandals back home.