🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Traditional Healers Warn Politicians Against Paying for ‘Election Victory’ Charms



With Zambia’s election campaign entering a critical phase, the Traditional Healers Association of Zambia (THPAZ) has issued an unusual warning to candidates: beware of herbalists promising victory at the ballot box.





The Zambia Daily Mail quoted THPAZ president Rodwell Vongo saying politicians seeking office in the August 13 general election should avoid being deceived by individuals claiming they can secure electoral success through herbs, rituals or traditional remedies.





“I want to advise candidates seeking election not to fall prey to traditional healers promising them of winning elections if they seek their services as they will end up being scammed,” Vongo said.





His remarks come as political campaigns intensify across the country, a period that has historically attracted all manner of claims, superstitions and political folklore surrounding the quest for power





Vongo said there is no herbal medicine capable of delivering votes and urged candidates to focus instead on persuading citizens through ideas, policies and engagement with voters.





“There are no shortcuts to winning an election,” he said, adding that politicians would be better served investing campaign resources in communicating their programmes to the electorate rather than seeking supernatural advantages.





The THPAZ president warned that election periods often attract opportunists who target desperate candidates with promises of guaranteed victories in exchange for money.



He further encouraged political leaders to seek divine guidance through prayer, noting that Zambia remains a Christian nation, while also calling on contestants to promote peace and reject hate speech during campaigns.





Vongo urged voters to remain tolerant of differing political views and preserve Zambia’s long-standing reputation for peaceful elections.



As parties battle for votes ahead of August, the association’s message was simple: victory lies in convincing voters, not consulting miracle merchants.





For feedback, corrections, partnerships, advertising opportunities, opinion submissions and feature proposals, contact The People’s Brief: 📧 editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com



© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe