TREVOR MWIINDE SIALUNGA ADOPTED FOR CHOMA WEST



I am eternally grateful to Jehovah God Almighty, our Grand Creator, who makes all things beautiful and brings them to fruition. I remain forever indebted and thankful to our Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, a leader who is impartial, hardworking, and committed to working with people who embody servant leadership and uphold sober leadership in all that he does.





I am truly honored for the opportunity granted to me to render my services to our country and serve within the pipeline of a genuine mandate ahead. My sincere appreciation also goes to the UPND leadership for the continued support and confidence in promoting relevance, unity, and outstanding leadership across the board.





Gratitude further goes to the traditional leadership, the good people of Choma, my beloved wife and children, church leadership, and friends who have become brothers through loyalty and solidarity.





Special thanks to my media team and the UPND-aligned media fraternity for your unwavering dedication and commitment in executing your duties professionally and ensuring that our people remain well informed with diligence and integrity.





Above all, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Zambia for your loyalty, trust, and continued support towards President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND New Dawn Government as we remain committed to delivering diligently and effectively in service to this great nation.





Under President Bally’s administration, there is no time to waste, but every reason to continue working tirelessly for the people of Zambia.





Hakainde Wainda

Mwiinde wainde

Sialunga Lunga Muunyu 🧂



Trevor Mwiinde Sialunga (TMS)