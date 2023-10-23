Tribute to Peter Ngandu Magande.

By Musamba Barbrah Chama

Peter Ngandu Magande was a towering figure in Zambian public service and economics. He served as Minister of Finance and National Planning under President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa from 2003 to 2008, a period during which he made significant contributions to the nation’s financial stability and growth.

Magande was a skilled economist and negotiator. He oversaw Zambia’s successful debt relief program, which helped to free up resources for investment in social services and infrastructure. He also implemented prudent fiscal policies that helped to keep inflation low and promote economic growth.

Magande’s legacy is still felt today. The strong financial foundation that he laid helped Zambia to weather the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. And the economic growth that he helped to generate has helped to improve the lives of millions of Zambians.

In addition to his economic achievements, Magande was also a man of integrity and compassion. He was known for his honesty and his commitment to serving the Zambian people. He was also a strong advocate for good governance and transparency.

Magande was a true patriot and a dedicated public servant. His contributions to Zambia will be remembered for many years to come.

How Magande’s financial guide helped future leaders

Magande’s financial guide provided a blueprint for future leaders to follow in managing Zambia’s economy. He emphasized the importance of fiscal discipline, prudent debt management, and investment in social services and infrastructure.

Magande’s guide also stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in government. He believed that these principles were essential for building trust with the Zambian people and attracting foreign investment.

Future leaders who have followed Magande’s guide have been successful in maintaining Zambia’s economic stability and growth. They have also been able to invest in critical infrastructure projects, such as roads, schools, and hospitals.

How Magande’s financial discipline helped the PF to invest in infrastructure

Magande’s financial discipline helped to create a strong fiscal foundation for Zambia. This foundation made it possible for the PF government to invest in infrastructure without incurring excessive debt.

The PF government has used this foundation to invest in a wide range of infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and power plants. These investments have helped to improve the quality of life for millions of Zambians and have also boosted economic growth.

Conclusion

Peter Ngandu Magande was a visionary leader who made significant contributions to Zambia’s economic development. His legacy of fiscal discipline and prudent financial management continues to guide the country today.