TROUBLE FOR RAMAPHOSA AFTER HIS TERM AS PHALA PHALA CONTROVERSY AND CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS KEEP PRESSURE HIGH AND CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY GROW





Questions are intensifying about what could happen after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term, as the Phala Phala matter and broader corruption allegations continue to dominate public debate.





The controversy stems from the 2020 burglary at the Phala Phala farm, where a large amount of undeclared foreign currency was reportedly stolen, raising concerns and triggering investigations.





While no final legal outcome has been reached, the issue has remained in the spotlight, with some calling for full accountability once his term ends.



Others argue that any action must follow proper legal processes and be based on proven facts rather than political pressure.





The situation continues to divide opinion across the country, with strong views on both sides.





The bigger question now is:

Will there be accountability after his term, or will the matter fade away?



What do you think about the ongoing Phala Phala controversy?