TRUE REASON WHY IRENE LUNGU DOESN’T WANT THE NEWLY APPOINTED PPROs

TRUE REASON WHY IRENE LUNGU DOESN’T WANT THE NEWLY APPOINTED PPROsTRUE REASON WHY IRENE LUNGU DOESN’T WANT THE NEWLY APPOINTED PPROsTRUE REASON WHY IRENE LUNGU DOESN’T WANT THE NEWLY APPOINTED PPROs



Below is the true reason why Irene Lungu doesn’t want the newly appointed Principal Public Relations Officers while she is enjoying a similar job at government institution (ZAFFICO).



Irene Lungu is a daughter to former President Edgar Lungu’s brother who was handpicked by the PF in May 2021 to be president of the defunct Zambia Institute of Public Relations and Communications (ZIPRC).





She was singlehandedly and finder picked to manage all Public Relations Officers and Journalists both in private and government in order to push a PF narrative of Alebwelelapo.



As a result, she was rewarded a lucrative job as a Public Relations officer for the government agency called ZAFFICO.





Before being taken to ZAFFICO by the PF, she was singlehandedly employed by PF and planted at ZEMA to ensure that illegal mining in the Lower Zambezi is done. She was daily working with Mikalile who is an ardent agent and front of Edgar Lungu.





Therefore, to think that such a human being can embrace President Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND vision and appointees to spearhead communication development is day dreaming.



If Irene Lungu has a bit of brains, she should have been enticing all the Public Relations Officers in the public and private sector to join her institution the Zambia Institute of Public Relations and Communication (ZIPRC) which she is turning into a moribund bicycle for siphoning membership fees.





Apparently, we are reliably informed that Edgar Lungu’s daughter Irene Lungu is objecting and condemning the the appointment of Principal Public Relations Officers across all Ministries and Provinces appointed by the UPND administration. This is understood! She has no morals. She is PF. Her blood is PF. She is loyal to PF and Lungu except enjoying the sweat of UPND.



The current PF Public Relations officers in ministries have refused to implement the UPND vision and instead they have been sabotaging and leaking information to their masters who employed them as loyal guards. This is why their Ministries have deliberately been loudly quiet.





And it is only justifiable that the UPND government after 3 years of being in office should employ their own loyal people to implement its vision as opposed to watching things being run down by a clique of PF cronies who Irene Lungu wants to continue sabotaging the UPND government.





The following is the disgraced leadership of her moribund PF and Edgar Lungu led ZIPRC.





President – Irene Lungu

Secretary – Sibonele Jere

Vice Secretary – Judith Tembo

Treasurer – Sunday Nyirenda

Committee – Vaida Njobvu

Committee – Kwali Mfuni

Committee – Daniel Banda

Source: Koswe