Trump: America Must Prevail Over Iran, By Force Or Through Diplomacy



U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States must emerge victorious over Iran, whether through military power or at the negotiating table, as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high.





Trump also stated that the United States does not necessarily need a new agreement in order to address concerns surrounding Iran’s enriched uranium program, signaling a hardline stance toward Tehran.





The remarks underscore Washington’s continued pressure campaign against Iran and come amid growing uncertainty over the future of nuclear negotiations between the two countries.