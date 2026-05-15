Trump and Xi Hold High-Stakes Private Talks in China’s Forbidden Leadership Compound





President Donald Trump is delivering for America again, cutting through the noise with direct, no-nonsense diplomacy inside Beijing’s ultra-secure Zhongnanhai garden—one of the most restricted and sacred sites in Communist China. No cameras, no media circus, just real talk where it counts.





Fox News reported live: “The White House unit has just told us that President Trump, President Xi… We are now being told they’re in the garden.

The garden is Zhongnanhai. And they are in the garden and they are talking. There are no cameras that are being allowed. So the White House team is giving us updates on what’s happening.”