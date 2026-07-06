President Trump applauds FIFA’s U-turn on United States striker Folarin Balogun red card ahead of Belgium clash





US President Donald Trump on Sunday, July 5, thanked football’s world governing body for rescinding the red card issued to United States striker Folarin Balogun.





The high-profile intervention paves the way for the star forward to feature in the USA’s crucial World Cup round-of-16 showdown against Belgium on Monday.





“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, shortly after FIFA announced its decision to suspend the automatic match ban.





The controversy stems from the USA’s final group-stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Balogun was sent off following a highly debated decision by the referee, a call that sparked immediate backlash from American fans, pundits.