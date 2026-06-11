Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes



U.S. President Donald Trump announced that planned military strikes against Iran scheduled for tonight have been cancelled.





According to Trump, the decision followed what he described as major progress in high-level negotiations involving Iranian leadership, with key principles of a proposed agreement reportedly accepted by all parties involved.





Trump stated that while airstrikes have been called off, the naval blockade and maritime enforcement measures against Iran will remain in place until a final agreement is formally signed.





However, Iranian media have urged caution, noting that Tehran has not yet issued an official confirmation accepting the proposed deal.