Trump claims he jailed person who leaked Venezuela strike

President Donald Trump claimed that a person who leaked details about his strike on Venezuela had been arrested.

“The leaker has been found and is in jail right now,” the president announced in the Oval Office on Wednesday. “And that’s the leaker on Venezuela. Very bad leaker.”

“So there could be some others, and we’ll let you know about that,” he continued. “We’re out on their trail, but the leaker has been found, and the leaker’s in jail, and will probably be in jail for a long time.”

Following the strike on Venezuela, The New York Times and Washington Post revealed that reporters had learned of the attacks in advance but held off on disclosing the information.