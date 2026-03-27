Trump confirms Beijing visit for summit with Xi in mid-May



U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in mid-May, following a delay linked to ongoing military operations in the Middle East.





The rescheduled summit, now set for May 14–15, is expected to focus on stabilizing trade relations and broader strategic issues between the two powers.





Officials from both sides are finalizing preparations, with the meeting described as a key diplomatic moment amid shifting global tensions.