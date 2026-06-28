Trump confirms U.S. strikes on Iranian military sites, warns of further action





U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that American aircraft carried out strikes against Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar installations, accusing Tehran of once again violating the ceasefire agreement.





In a statement released on social media, Trump said the strikes were conducted in response to what he described as repeated Iranian breaches of the ceasefire arrangement.





Trump also issued a stark warning, stating that there may come a point when the United States would no longer be able to remain “reasonable” and could be compelled to complete its military objectives against Iran.





The U.S. president further warned that continued escalation by Tehran could have severe consequences for the Islamic Republic, signaling that Washington is prepared to intensify military operations if hostilities continue.





The latest remarks mark a significant escalation in rhetoric between Washington and Tehran, raising fresh concerns that the fragile ceasefire could collapse entirely and trigger a broader conflict across the Middle East.