📰 Breaking News : Trump Considers Pulling 35,000 U.S. Troops from Germany in Major NATO Shake-Up





President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a significant withdrawal of approximately 35,000 American troops stationed in Germany, with discussions underway about redeploying some forces to central and eastern Europe.





The move is driven by long-standing frustrations over NATO allies’ defense spending and a renewed push for “America First” priorities in Europe.





This development echoes similar considerations from Trump’s first term and could dramatically reshape U.S. military posture on the continent, affecting key bases and long-standing alliances.



Source: The Telegraph (exclusive report, March 2025)