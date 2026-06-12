Trump Declares War Over, Iran Remains on Highest Alert



Despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing the cancellation of planned strikes and declaring the conflict effectively over, Iran has maintained its highest military alert status.





Tehran has kept air defenses, missile forces, and coastal units on full readiness, signaling that Iranian authorities do not yet view the crisis as fully resolved.





ABNORMAL SITUATION: While air operations appear to have paused, military forces remain deployed across the region and maritime pressure around Iran continues, highlighting the gap between political declarations and realities on the ground.