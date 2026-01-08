Trump defends ICE agent in deadly shooting and blasts screaming ‘professional agitator’

President Donald Trump released a comment Wednesday after an ICE agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman driving in a car in Minneapolis, blaming “the radical left” and claiming the agent was in danger.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, as the investigation was still ongoing.

“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch,” Trump wrote.

“The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump wrote. “Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Video footage from the incident showed the ICE officer walking away from the scene.

The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have planned to investigate the use of deadly force and shooting incident.