Trump Deploys Musk and Top CEOs to Face Off With Xi in Beijing



President Donald Trump is heading to China this week with a powerhouse delegation of American business leaders, including Elon Musk, to hammer out deals and put America First in high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping.





The summit, set for May 14-15 in Beijing, features Trump bringing heavy hitters like Musk of Tesla, Tim Cook of Apple, Larry Fink of BlackRock, and execs from Blackstone, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Boeing. This is no ordinary trip. It’s a strategic move to unlock trade wins, secure supply chains, and push back against China’s dominance.





Musk’s inclusion stands out. With Tesla’s massive operations in Shanghai, he knows the playing field. Trump is leveraging that expertise to deliver results for U.S. workers and innovation, not endless concessions.



Critics will whine about conflicts, but this is smart power. Trump is using the best American minds to negotiate from strength, not weakness. Expect big purchase agreements and clearer rules on tech and tariffs.





After years of weak leadership, America is back at the table with winners, not diplomats who fold. Trump and Musk versus Xi could reshape the future on U.S. terms.



Sources:

Bloomberg

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