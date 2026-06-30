Trump Dispatches Senior Envoys to Qatar as High-Stakes Talks Continue Amid Regional Tensions



The White House has confirmed that the United States has dispatched a senior delegation to Doha, Qatar, in an effort to preserve the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on June 17 after renewed regional tensions threatened to undermine the agreement.





President Donald Trump, speaking from the Oval Office just hours earlier, described this week’s meeting as one that “could be important, or it might not be,” signaling a cautious outlook on the negotiations.





The U.S. delegation is being led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who has played a prominent role in previous Middle East diplomatic initiatives. Their mission is aimed at preventing recent clashes from derailing the existing framework for dialogue.





Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy reported that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has declined by another 5.5 million barrels, falling to its lowest level since 1983.

The drawdown comes after the United States released additional oil supplies in an effort to stabilize global energy markets following the conflict involving Iran.