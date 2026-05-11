Trump Drops Bombshell: Seriously Considering Venezuela as America’s 51st State for Its $40 Trillion in Oil





President Donald Trump is once again putting America First by floating a bold idea that has the left in full meltdown mode: making Venezuela the 51st state.





In recent remarks, Trump laid it out straight. He highlighted the massive untapped potential now that socialist disaster has been pushed back. “I am seriously considering making Venezuela the 51st US state,” he stated, pointing to the country’s enormous energy wealth





Trump didn’t mince words on the prize: Venezuela sits on the world’s largest proven oil reserves, worth an estimated $40 trillion. “Venezuela loves Trump!” he added, noting the strong support from the Venezuelan people after years of leftist ruin.





In the Fox News clip, Trump expanded on the idea with his signature humor and confidence:



“They say if I ran for president of Venezuela… I’m polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela! So after I’m finished with this, I can go to Venezuela. I will quickly learn Spanish. It won’t take too long. I’m good at language! Then I’ll gonna run for President.”





He tied it back to strong leadership: “But we’re very happy with the president-elect that we have right now.”





This isn’t random trolling. It follows Trump’s decisive actions to remove Nicolás Maduro, secure U.S. access to those oil assets, and prevent socialist chaos from spilling over our borders. After decades of weak leadership that let dictators hoard resources while Americans paid sky-high gas prices, Trump is flipping the script: secure the oil, boost our economy, and expand American influence the smart way.





Cue the predictable liberal outrage. While the left screams about “imperialism,” everyday Americans see the upside: lower energy costs, stronger borders, and rejecting the failed policies that turned Venezuela from a prosperous nation into a bankrupt migrant factory.





Trump keeps delivering wins. Add Greenland next? The America First agenda isn’t slowing down. This is how you make deals that put our country on top.





Sources:

X post by @EricLDaugh (May 11, 2026)

Fox News clip from April 2026 remarks

Public reports on Venezuela oil reserves and U.S. policy post-Maduro transition