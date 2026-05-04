Trump Floats Possible Deployment of USS Abraham Lincoln Near Cuba Amid Rising Tensions





A single statement is now raising eyebrows across defense circles could a U.S. aircraft carrier be heading toward Cuba?





Recent remarks from Donald Trump have sparked attention after he suggested that the United States might consider deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) near Cuban waters as part of a broader show of force.





The idea was presented as a potential pressure move, signaling strength rather than confirming any immediate military action. So far, there has been no official word from the United States Department of Defense to indicate that such a deployment is actually underway.





For now, this appears to be more about messaging than movement but in geopolitics, even words can shift the tone quickly.



Source: Militarnyi