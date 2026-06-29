Trump Forced to Pay $5 Million After Supreme Court Refuses to Save Him in Sexual Abuse Case



Trump just lost his last shot at escaping the bill for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll





The Supreme Court rejected his attempt to throw out the jury’s verdict, which means the $5 million judgment against him is now final. He tried every legal maneuver his lawyers could find. None of it worked.





A jury already found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996, then defaming her after she came forward, when he publicly called her claims a con job and a hoax. The justices saw no reason to even take up the case.





Trump still owes Carroll another $83.3 million from a second defamation verdict, which he’s also trying to fight using a claim of presidential immunity. So far the courts aren’t giving him an inch.





He can call it whatever he wants. The jury called it sexual abuse. The Supreme Court just confirmed it.