Former US President Donald Trump has vowed that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November.

Trump made the comment during a rally in Ohio over the weekend, saying that November’s presidential election will be the “most important date” in US history.

“If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected,” Trump said.

“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” he added. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

Later, he added, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

He again referred to the people who are in prison for crimes committed in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack as “hostages.”

“They’ve been treated terribly and very unfairly, and you know that, and everybody knows that,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech. “And we’re going to be working on that as soon as the first day we get into office. We’re going to save our country, and we’re going to work with the people to treat those unbelievable patriots.”

At the event, Trump also said that some undocumented immigrants were “not people,” although he added that he was “not allowed to say that because the radical left says it’s a terrible thing to say.”

He also told Catholics not to vote for Biden, who is the second Roman Catholic ever to be elected president.

“Any Catholic that votes for this numbskull is crazy, because you are being persecuted,” Trump said.

In response to the former president’s comments, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told NBC News, “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers.”

James Singer, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s campaign, issued a statement following Trump’s remarks, noting that former Vice President Mike Pence announced he will not endorse Trump’s re-election bid.

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Singer said. “He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”